It was the best day last week when the team at Excel Entertainment announced that they are taking their road trip culture ahead after Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This time it will be the girls in on the trip, and Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are all are to hit the road with Jee Le Zaraa. The announcement has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section.

In our exclusive 'How's The Hype?' section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie.

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Jee Le Zaraa is already labelled as a revolutionary project. The road movie genre will have a big budget flick headlined by the biggest of the stars and directed by Farhan Akhtar, who returns to direction after a long time. The writing department is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar and the film will go on floors soon.

Catch the announcement teaser right here and don’t forget to vote:

