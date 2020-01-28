Bell Bottom NEW Poster Ft. Akshay Kumar On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

The makers of Bell Bottom revealed the first look of Akshay Kumar in November 2019 and is one of the most-awaited and anticipated films of the year 2021. The first look left the fans intrigued and now the makers stirred a wave of excitement once again with the new poster.

Yesterday, the second poster of Bell Bottom was unveiled by Akshay Kumar himself and it is now making to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?‘ section.

Akshay is seen sitting on a red vintage car in a classic bell bottom tuxedo with walrus style moustache and sunglasses. Bell Bottom is a spy movie tracing down to the era of the 1980s. While Akshay is busy posing, there’s an airplane flying off in a thick smoke cloud.

Bell Bottom was slated to release on 22nd January 2021 and has now shifted to April 2.

In case you liked the second poster or not, please rate it in the poll below.

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom First Look Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Akshay Kumar, even in his 50s, is the actor who is highly in demand. The Bollywood superstar just delivered his second 200 crore grosser in a year with Housefull 4 after Mission Mangal and has a long list of films to follow up. Amidst some exciting projects, there’s the latest addition to the list in the form of Bell Bottom.

Bell Bottom is a spy movie tracing down to the era of the 1980s. In the poster, Akshay Kumar looks sleek and fierce. He is seen in his robust self suited up in a coffee brown blazer paired with brown bell-bottom pants and deep brown shoes and sporting a moustache. He can be seen leaning to a red vintage car while an aeroplane can be seen flying off in a thick smoke cloud.

Bell Bottom is slated to release on 22nd January 2021.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey. Sooryavanshi marks his reunion with Katrina Kaif and his fans will get to see him in a police avatar in the film. For Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In case, you liked the first look poster or not, please rate it in the poll below.

