Bollywood’s most bankable and loved actress Katrina Kaif is all set to marry URI fame Vicky Kaushal at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While everything is set to happen, the fans are wondering what song will the bride to be, choose during her bridal walk!

Along with the Vic-Kat fans, would you be interested to know the song that would be chosen by the De Dana Dan actress for her bridal walk? Well, we have listed down 5 songs that we think she should choose for her bridal walk so let’s check them out!

1. Meherbaan

This is a sweet romantic track from Katrina Kaif’s movie Bang Bang in which she featured along with Hrithik Roshan. The reason why we think this song could be the one is that it has a soothing, soft melodic effect that will fit the occasion.

2. Tum Saanson Mein

This is another of Katrina Kaif’s hit songs from the movie Humko Deewana Kar Gaye where she was seen alongside Akshay Kumar. The song has a jazzy romantic effect to it will light up the place and hence makes it to the list of songs for the bridal walk.

3. Din Shagna Da

This next track is from the movie Phillauri starring Anushka Sharma. The reason why we feel the song can be one of the picks for Kat’s bridal walk is that it gives a traditional Indian wedding effect. The song is a tough contender in our opinion.

4. Kho Gaye Hum Kaha

This is a lovely tune from Kat’s movie Baar Baar Dekho alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The song has a slow heartfelt tone that will make anyone fall in love all over again.

5. Teri Ore

Teri Ore is a romantic song from the movie Singh is King which started both Katrina and Akshay Kumar in the lead. The song is very soothing and touching and one can only imagine how wonderful of a moment will it be to see the bride walk down the aisle on this song.

Well, that’s all from our side, but do let us know which song do you think Katrina Kaif should choose for her walk down the aisle during her wedding with Vicky Kaushal? Vote now!

Polls Which Song Do You Think Katrina Kaif Should Walk Down The Aisle For Vicky Kaushal? Meherbaan

Tum Saanson Mein

Din Shagna Da

Kho Gaye Hum Kaha

Teri Ore View Results

