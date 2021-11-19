Suriya-starrer ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ will be hitting the screens worldwide on February 2, 2022. The producers Sun Pictures announced on Friday.

A tweet put out by the official handle of Sun Pictures read: “#EtharkkumThunindhavan is releasing on Feb 4th, 2022!”

Meanwhile, Pandiraj, the director of the film, tweeted: “The time is immaterial when we come with a bang. Our Pongal and Diwali are all slated for February. Let’s celebrate it together.”

The film, which features Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, will also feature Sathyaraj, Saranac Ponvannan, M S Baskar and Soori among others.

Music for the film is by D Imman and cinematography is by ace cameraman Rathnavelu.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that like Suriya’s other films in recent times, this film too will espouse a social cause.

