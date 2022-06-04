It’s a treat for moviegoers as this weekend saw not one but three releases at the box office. Bollywood film Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar is facing a clash with Kamal Haasan-led Vikram and Adivi Sesh starrer Major. While Prithviraj and Major have been receiving mixed reviews from its fans and critics, Vikram seems to be leading. Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram is being lauded by one and all.

Reportedly Vikram has opened up in the ballpark of 20 crore, which seems to be an unexpected collection for the makers and its fans.

With its latest collection, Vikram has become the 3rd highest opener of 2022. Yes, you heard that right! Within just a day of its release, Kamal Haasan starrer broke a couple of box office records and emerged as the 3rd highest opener of 2022 while Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai and Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast continue to stay on top.

Valimai and Beast have been the top 2 highest grosser of 2022, respectively, which have also opened to a little better collections than Vikram

Speaking about the top openers of South Cinema in 2022, the list begins with Valimai which collected around 36.17 crores followed by Beast and now Vikram. However, Kamal Haasan has successfully managed to beat Etharkkum Thunindhavan, RRR, Don and KGF Chapter 2 behind.

Meanwhile, Kamal Hasaan is currently in the news for confirming his next after Vikram. Reportedly, Vikram Haasan has himself written the script of untitled next.

Well, with its stupendous collection at the box office on Day 1, it would be fair to wait for its first weekend collections before calling it a blockbuster.

