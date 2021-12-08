Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pre-wedding festivities kick off today and VicKat fans cannot keep calm. The Sangeet ceremony took place last night and today Katrina will be applying her Mehendi. Now the latest report reveals who will be applying her Mehendi. Scroll down to know more.

Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan is all decked up and pictures of it are going viral on social media. The couple is all set to tie the knot this week at the same venue. Several Bollywood stars have marked their presence for their wedding.

As Mehendi celebrations will start early evening and go on till sunset, celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to Instagram and shared a picture of her looking happy and excited as she posed from an unknown destination. However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that she was at Six Senses Fort Barwara where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married.

In the picture, Veena Nagda was seen wearing a black shirt, holding a black bag in her hand, and looked excited and happy. She was seen standing in front of a pillar that had an elephant figurine carved on it. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “Finally we did it #bigfatindianwedding. Now move to my next destination.” Take a look at it below:

For the unversed, celebrity Mehendi artist had previously done the Mehendi for several popular Bollywood couples like Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to name a few.

Previously Bollywood Life reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Mehendi celebrations will have light music that is going to be a mix of Bollywood and Rajasthani folk. The guests will be enjoying a high tea in the beautiful weather of Rajasthan.

The report quoted a source as saying, “The weather is just perfect during the evening when it is neither too hot nor too cold. Hosting a function in the outdoors is during this time is a great idea. It will also leave ample scope for some gorgeous picture of the bride, groom and the guests in the backdrop of the fort as they get henna applied on their hands.”

