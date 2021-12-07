Akshay Kumar has often been the epitome of controversies with his straightforward statements on social media and in interviews. The actor has been quite vocal about his political views which has always gained mixed reactions from the audience. During the promotion of his film The Shaukeens, the actor had made a strong statement regarding men’s behaviour towards women in general, which left a whole lot of people furious at that time.

For the unversed, The Shaukeens was a comedy film that hit the theatres in the year 2014. It was directed by Abhishek Sharma and featured multiple veteran actors including Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, and Piyush Mishra, amongst others. The plot of this Bollywood flick revolves around three middle-aged men who travel to Mauritius only to fall in love with the same woman.

During the promotion of this film, Akshay Kumar, who is also a part of the movie’s cast, had spoken to multiple media portals about the story and its speciality. His one statement, in particular, had left a few people furious, making his name trend across social media platforms.

In a conversation with Rediff.com’s Raju Hegde, the actor had spoken about men’s DNA and said, “There is no man who isn’t lustful. When a man looks at a woman, his imagination is bound to run wild. A male’s DNA is composed such that he will stare at a woman. The catch is in how he behaves with the woman. Anyone who disagrees with this and says it depends on perspective is again trying to hide their lust because it is socially unacceptable to think free.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has lately been gearing up for the release of his next film, Prithviraj. The film is expected to hit the theatres on January 22, 2021, and the trailer has already garnered raving reactions from the audience. Prithviraj will be based on the life of Rajput king, Prithviraj Chauhan and is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

