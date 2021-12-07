Jimmy Sheirgill is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. He is one of the few actors who despite not being from a film family had made a name for himself in the film industry. He is well known for his appearance in Mohabbatein, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, My Name Is Khan, and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns to name a few.

Not many are aware of the fact that the actor’s great-aunt was Amrita Sher-Gil, who is often regarded as one of the greatest avant-garde women artists of the early 20th century. However, it wasn’t a cakewalk for Sheirgill to make a mark in Bollywood.

Jimmy Sheirgill once revealed that his father cut ties with him for nearly a year after he hurt their religious sentiments. Talking to the Times of India, he said, “I wore a turban till I was about 18, till it became really difficult for me to manage the washing and wearing one in a hostel. Of course, it was many other things too but I asked my dad casually on one of his trips to my hostel and decided to cut my hair one day. Not just my parents, but my entire family did not talk to me for a year-and-a-half properly after that except for my one mama who had also cut his hair before me.”