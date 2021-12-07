Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding rumours have been making headlines for several weeks now and VicKat fans have been digging it completely. Now the couple has reached Jaipur to begin with their wedding ceremony. Reports of the guest lists are also making rounds on the internet.

The Bollywood couple will tie the knot in the 14th-century destination Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan on December 9. As the wedding celebrations are in full swing, the couple and their families landed in Jaipur on Monday evening. They were even snapped leaving in different vehicles.

Now the latest report from India Today reveals that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have invited 120 guests for their wedding. The guests would include Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Nitya Mehra, Katrina’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sunny Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur.

That’s not it. The couple has also invited Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Shetty and Ali Abbas Zafar for their wedding. Reportedly, they are yet to confirm their presence for the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding ceremonies are expected to be splendour and impressive as per Hindu traditions at Fort Barwara. It will be a starry event beginning on December 7. Vicky and Katrina will have a Mehendi ceremony on December 8 and the wedding is scheduled for December 9.

The couple will even host a reception on December 10. Previously, ETimes report quoted an unnamed source as saying, “Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. We hear they will be hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date.”

