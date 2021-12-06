Did we just see Shah Rukh Khan waving to his fans for a few seconds from his balcony? The Badshah of Bollywood is known to wave to his fans from the balcony of his iconic residence, Mannat. Over the years, it has been a warm gesture for his fans, who crowd around the gates just to see King Khan showering his presence.

However, this tradition of SRK fluctuated, owing to the distress that had taken place when Aryan Khan got detained by the Mumbai Police and NCB for allegedly being associated with drug peddling.

This year, Khan did not even greet his fans on his 56th birthday from his balcony, which has been his signatory tradition over the years.

However, fans did not forget SRK. A huge crowd gathered outside Mannat and sang a birthday song for the King of Bollywood

But there is a possibility that it seems like Shah Rukh is returning to his tradition as , apparently, yesterday evening, he came onto the balcony and waved at his fans.

A video circulated on the Instagram fan page of Shah Rukh Khan showed two people on Mannat’s balcony. The video captioned- “Today Shah Rukh Khan waved towards his fans! The king is back!”. The entire footage was posted with the song, ‘Janam Dekhlo’ from SRK’s film Veer Zaara.

The video was blurred to figure out exactly who it was, but from the man’s silhouette on the balcony, it seemed like it was SRK, greeting his beloved fans once again.

Users have shared their comments on the page. One user wrote, “So happy to see him.”

Another wished that she was in the window, “Kash m ye window hoti😢😢😢😂😂😂❤️❤️”. While a third one commented, “King of hearts.”

The song in the video is really symbolic as it apparently seems that finally the distance between SRK and his beloved fans has reduced.

Well, we really hope King Khan is back, and we will see more of him waving towards his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan is speculated to return to shoot for his next project Pathan.

Maybe all water is under the bridge at Mannat

Do you think SRK is back?

Tell us in the comments

