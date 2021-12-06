Zoya Akhtar’s film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Katrina Kaif and Ariadna Cabrol was released in 2011. Among many other things, Hrithik and Katrina’s chemistry was electrifying and so was the kissing scene.

For long Hindi cinema did not feature a kissing scene instead it was implied as two flowers touched or simply the camera moved away as the two actors drew near. While the scenes vanished from the 40s, they only reappeared in the 90s with Raja Hindustani. The kissing scene between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor was the most popular and longest one on screen.

However, the steamy kissing scene between Aamir and Karisma was overtaken by Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s elaborate kissing scene. For the unversed, Katrina rode a motorcycle, chasing down Hrithik and pulling him over to kiss him. It’s an extremely important and sensual scene in the film. As per the Bollywood Hungama report, it was a three-minute-long scene and the makers were initially confused as to whether to retain the scene as it is or tone it down.

Zoya Akhtar, who helmed the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, had to edit it to shorten the screen time. Needless to say, it was an extremely hot sequence. Hrithik has largely avoided kissing on camera. However, he did with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dhoom 3 and it had created quite a furore.

Meanwhile, Zoya’s brother Farhan Akhtar is returning to his forte of directing with Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will be retelling the story of Dil Chahta Hai from a female perspective. The film is touted to be released in 2023. The film also marks the first collaboration among PeeCee, Alia and Katrina.

