The wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has taken over the internet for weeks, many details like venue, ceremony and dates are already out, but the couple never shared anything. It is being reported that VicKat might be leaving for Rajasthan today or tomorrow and recently the Sooryavanshi stars old interview about her wish of getting married is going viral.

The couple has organised an intimate wedding at a 700-year-old fort turned resort – Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara.’ They’ll be getting hitched on 9th December, and before that, on 7th and 8th December, the family has organised pre-wedding rituals.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif who has been dating Vicky Kaushal for about 2 years secretly had earlier claimed she was single in a 2018 interview with Filmfare. However, seeing her industry friends, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra getting married, the actress jokingly said, “Everyone’s getting married, I’m like, ‘Don’t leave me behind’. It’s like everyone’s gone ahead of you, and you’re like, ‘Wait for me!'”

Further in the interview, Katrina Kaif was asked to list down three things that a man should do in order to grab her attention. Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress told the portal, “Just make sure I am aware that you want it. A sense of humour is really important, and maybe smell good.” When she asked what she wanted in 2019, she said, “A boyfriend?”

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are keeping every information tightly under wraps but sources close to the couple have spilled some major beans.

Reportedly, their love story began while Katrina Kaif appeared in the 2019 episode of Koffee with Karan. In the show, the actress was asked who she wants to work with in her next film, she took Masaan actors name and said they’ll look good together.

In another episode, when Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana graced the show, host Karan Johar talked about Katrina Kaif’s wish to work with the Uri star, listening to this the actor was flattered and acted to faint.

