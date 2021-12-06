Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is geared for a release this week. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles, the film is a bit offbeat in its concept as it deals with the topic related to LGBTQ. Let’s dig it into the film’s box office.

Ayushmann‘s last theatrical release was Shubh Mangal Zyada Zaavdhan, which had arrived in 2020. It was a big-time underperformer at the box office but had taken a superb opening. As the actor is ready with his theatrical release after a gap of over a year and a half, all eyes are now set on its opening.

Studying the theatrical releases post the COVID’s second wave, we think Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has the chance to beat Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 at max. Other films seem out of the league. Having said that, surpassing Article 15 would be a tough task in itself as we have seen big films having stars like John Abraham and Salman Khan taking a surprisingly slow start.

The Anubhav Sinha directorial had taken a decent start of 5.02 crores. In a normal situation, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui would have surpassed those numbers like a cakewalk. However, the scene totally changed as there’s a 50% occupancy rule in a major market like Maharashtra. Also, a growing number of omicron cases will prove to be a headache for the film.

Below are Ayushmann Khurrana’s top openers:

Bala (2019)- 10.15 crores

Dream Girl (2019)- 10.05 crores

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)- 9.55 crores

Badhaai Ho (2018)- 7.29 crores

Article 15 (2019)- 5.02 crores

Nautanki Saala (2013)- 3.25 crores

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)- 2.71 crores

Let’s wait for this Friday, and see how Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opens at the box office.

