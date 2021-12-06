Kumar Sanu recently appeared as a guest on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. While there, the singer took to stage and completed one of his unfulfilled dreams. So what was it? Well, rapping the famous 90s song, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. In fact, the reason he did it was as revenge against Anu Malik.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the song is from the 1993 Abbas–Mustan directorial Baazigar. The film’s music of the hit film was provided by Malik with Kumar crooning Baazigar O Baazigar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Tere Chehre Pe (not in the film).

Talking about Kumar Sanu taking to the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa stage to fulfil his wish, it took place when contestant Yumna Ajin sang Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. When the rap part came, Kumar walked up to the stage and sang it. For the unversed, even though Sanu sang the song, the rap was done by Malik in the original song.

So why did he actually do it? A LiveHindustan report claimed that Kumar Sanu revealed the reason behind it, saying, “I actually wanted to take revenge on Anu Malik. He didn’t let me sing the rap part of the song Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen. I could have done it easily, but he didn’t let me do it.”

The singer added, “Since then, I always wanted, from the bottom of my heart to take revenge on him by singing the rap part. And today my revenge is completed on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.”

Sharing a promo prior to the episode airing, Zee TV wrote on Instagram, “#YumnaAjin ka gaana sunkar, #KumarSanu nahi rokh paayenge khudh ko manch par aane se! 🥰 Tayyar rahiyega iss iconic moment ke liye aur dekhiye #SaReGaMaPa, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par.” Watch Kumar Sanu rapping Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen here:

