Akshay Kumar has a wide range of filmography. Sometimes people have lauded him for his film choices, and sometimes, they have disapproved of it. Even the disapproval came from his father-in-law, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna.

Surprising, right?

The ‘Anand’ actor’s daughter, Twinkle Khanna, is married to Akshay Kumar, but he never hesitated to share his views upon his son-in-law’s film choices during his early days.

He opined that though Akshay Kumar was doing a ‘fine’ job in the industry, he should refrain from pursuing further ‘Khiladi’ movies.

Akshay Kumar is given the nickname of ‘Khiladi’ after his career was revived in the 1992 film of the same name. The ‘Khiladi’ franchise started by Kumar and Abbas-Mastan has expanded to just films and reality television shows hosted by Akshay Kumar, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Known for action sequences and stunts, the tag of ‘Khiladi’ stayed with Akshay Kumar. The last film in the franchise was Khiladi 786, released in 2012.

So what was the reason that Rajesh Khanna wanted to stop doing ‘Khiladi’ films?

In an interview in 2009 with Bollywood Hungama, Khanna revealed that he wanted Akshay to do more versatile and purposeful roles and outgrow the ‘Khiladi’ action-hero image for which he was largely stereotyped.

The ‘Amar Prem’ actor said, “I told Akshay that he works in nice films. My advice to him was that he should dance, he should entertain, he should do good action but overall I did tell him to work in films that have a purpose and stop working in films like the Khiladi series. Other than that, Akshay is doing a fine job.”

Even in Koffee With Karan, Twinkle Khanna divulged that she had given Akshay a warning to improve his film choices or else she would not have a second child with him.

Thankfully, Kumar has taken the memo seriously and have experimented in genres of comedy, bio-pics, and social dramas, giving us gems like Hera Pheri, Padman, Rustom.

In the same interview of 2009, Khanna predicted that his grandson, Aarav is gearing towards becoming the next superstar, “I am very proud of this family because of the family tree. It’s coming down from Rajesh Khanna to Dimple Kapadia. From Dimple to Twinkle Khanna to Rinke, it moves to my son-in-law Akshay Kumar and to my grandson Aarav. I’m, saying this in public today that after Rajesh Khanna the superstar, the next in line will be Aarav, and I’m not saying this because he is the son of Akshay Kumar but because he will carry the talent, the dedication and the sacrifice which every one of us has carried in our family. Aarav will be Indian Film Industry’s next superstar”.

Well, Akshay Kumar will have tons of acting notes to give his son, and we would love to see the father-son duo take over the screens.

