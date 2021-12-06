Bollywood’s most loved diva Katrina Kaif is all set to marry the man of her dream, Vicky Kaushal as her wedding date is just three days away! However, Kat who is known for her diligent working style is all set to resume back shooting with south actor Vijay Sethupathi for her upcoming movie, Merry Christmas right after her big fat Indian wedding!

Kat‘s upcoming movie with the south superstar is said to be the remake of a Tamil film titled, Maanagaram.

Talking about the new movie Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and south star Vijay Sethupathi, the film’s producer Ramesh Taurani told Mid-Day that, “Our film is on schedule and goes on the floors in the third week of December with Katrina and Vijay, there are no changes in the plan.”

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer, Merry Christmas shooting is said to begin with a long schedule in Mumbai. The movie will be helmed by director Sriram Raghavan.

Well, this seems like Katrina is going to be jam-packed with her this December schedule!

Speaking about the ‘Sooryavanshi’ fame’s wedding with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal, the big day is said to be taking place on the 9th of December. The latest reports on the couple’s wedding claim that Salman Khan’s private bodyguard and his team are all set to provide extra security at their big fat Indian wedding which is going to happen at Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

The wedding preparation is in full swing and it’s said that the Barwara police will be also seen in action during the big day. Other than all this, it’s also said that their wedding will be attended by over 120 guests and these guests will have to adhere to all the strict no-phone policy as well as Covid-19 protocols without fail.

This wedding is so anticipated by the fans that we just can’t keep calm over it!

Are you excited to see Katrina Kaif working with actor Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

