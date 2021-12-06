Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is widely considered to be one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema. He has won several awards including three National Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards. Now the actor reveals a conversation he had with late actor Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan is one of the finest actors working in Hindi cinema as well as British and American films. His career spanned nearly 30 years and have delivered several memorable performances. The National award-winning actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and passed away last year. Irrfan’s death came as a shock for many.

Now during a conversation with Indian Express, Naseeruddin Shah spoke about the death of his fellow actors during the coronavirus pandemic. When he was asked how does he process the death of his colleagues, he said, “I don’t think it is healthy to obsess about death. I definitely don’t do that. I have experienced several deaths of my close ones — my family, my parents. Also, some dear friends, particularly the unexpected ones — the way Om [Puri] died, the way Farooq [Shaikh] died — were terrible shocks. But it does no good to obsess over it. I think that death is the most unimportant part of life and ironically also the most unavoidable one as well. I don’t dwell on it at all. I will go when I have to go. As long as I am around I want to be as alert and as alive as possible. I would not like my friends to be lamenting about me when I am gone but celebrating and laughing and talking about the things I did. I would rather they remember me for the life I have lived than talk about how I died.”

Upon asking about how he processed the death of the celebrated actor Irrfan Khan, the veteran actor said, “That was a unique thing because Irrfan knew for about two years that it was going to happen. I spoke to him several times over the phone even when he was in the hospital in London. It was amazing and it was a real lesson how he dealt with it. He would say: ‘I am observing death approaching me and how many people get that opportunity? To be able to see this grim reaper coming towards you and you are almost welcoming him.’”

Naseeruddin Shah also added, “Of course, it was a terrible loss. But it was not in our hands. It was just your bodily machinery shutting down. You don’t have any control over it.”

