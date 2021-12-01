Priyanka Chopra’s journey from Bollywood to Hollywood has been nothing short of inspiring which is one of the many reasons why she enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. The actor has always been straightforward in interviews and fans got a glimpse of it when she interacted with a bunch of comedians as a part of The Sky Is Pink promotions. In the conversation, the actor spoke about her constantly changing accent and how it sometimes becomes difficult for her to keep up with her own accent changes.

Advertisement

For the unversed, The Sky Is Pink was a family-drama film that hit the theatres in the year 2019. It was directed by Shonali Bose and featured actors like Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf in key roles. As part of the movie promotion, the Fashion actor appeared on East India Company’s YouTube channel for their special segment called EIC Vs Bollywood. She covered a variety of topics during this discussion and one of them was related to her American accent.

Advertisement

Speaking about how she switched between accents, Priyanka Chopra said, “So anyway my accent changes like every two days right. Flight upar jati hai, mera accent badal jata hai”. The hosts of the show can be seen uncontrollably laughing at her statement, complimenting her over her self-awareness.

In another part of the video, comedian Sumukhi Suresh asks Priyanka Chopra if she ever gets angry and starts speaking in Hindi with her husband Nick Jonas. While replying to this question, PC mentions that since she thinks in Hindi, she often picks up the Indian accent whenever she is in the middle of an argument. “Whenever I am angry, my accent becomes so Indian, he can’t understand.”, she said.

Priyanka also shed some light on how Nick deals with such situations and said, ”He will physically change my direction and he will say talk to a wall when you are willing to have a conversation, then he will move me back”

Must Read: Pooja Hegde On Tadap Actor Ahan Shetty: “He Looks Like A Perfect Hero On The Big Screen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube