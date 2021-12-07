Ever since Sara Ali Khan entered the entertainment industry, the actress with her skill has proven that she’s here to stay. With her cute and bubbly avatars in films, she has made a name for herself. As she gears up for the release of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, the actress talks about her views on the film getting a digital release and reveals how this Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer came to her.

Advertisement

Till now Sara has been part of several blockbuster films like Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1, now she’s all set to give yet another hit with the Aanand L Rai film.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sara Ali Khan opens up on Atrangi Re going for an OTT release, she told, “My initial reaction was feeling bad because I do films for the big screen, I believe in that experience. Then I also realised, for the lack of a better word, what the aukaat of an actor is. It’s not my decision.”

Sara Ali Khan adds, “I love Aanand Ji, he made me love myself when I didn’t love myself, so I am not one to suddenly question his thought process. Jo bhi kiya hoga, bauhaut soch samajh ke kiya hoga. Ultimately, for me, it matters that you watch the film. If I reach more eyes, I win. As long as you can watch the film and have a smile, I am happy.”

Further in the interview, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter speaks about how she was roped in for Atrangi Re, she told the portal, “This film came to me at a time when I most needed it. I think the only good in my life in 2020 was Atrangi Re. Love Aaj Kal didn’t get love, it was not appreciated. Ten days after it flopped, I was on floors with Aanand ji, doing this film. On a personal level, I feel because Sara’s confidence was low, Sara couldn’t drag Rinku (her character in Atrangi Re) down, or Rinku could have uplifted Sara. Rinku and Aanand ji together made Sara fall in love with Sara, Sara in love with Rinku and her work.”

Apart from Sara, Atrangi Re also features, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, the Aanand L Rai directorial is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

Must Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Was Asked “Is That A Bra That You’re Wearing” By Her ‘Taken Aback’ Family After Watching Her Bold Look In ‘Chhote Chhote Peg’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube