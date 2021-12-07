Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a picture of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence with a baby bump as the latter attended the premiere of her upcoming film ‘Don’t Look Up’ in New York.

Kareena took to her Instagram and uploaded a picture in her story where Jennifer can be seen posing with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Kareena wrote “Simply gorgeous” for Jennifer.

Jennifer, who wore a golden gown to the premiere, will be soon sharing the screen with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in the satirical science fiction black comedy.

The actress will be playing an astronomer in the film along with Leo as the two attempt to warn mankind of an impending doom.

As for Kareena, the actress will return after a brief hiatus with Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is an adaptation of the highly successful comedy drama ‘Forrest Gump’ which itself was based on Winston Groom’s novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her hair care routine. Khan leads the way for a hair care brand derived by nature and elevated by science. St Botanica is taking the next step in its journey with the keen objective to attract new generations of consumers. Based on extensive research-based the formulations contain natural and organic ingredients and steer away from preservatives, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic colours, perfumes and so on.

“My hair care routine includes a deep oil massage once in a while. I shampoo and condition my hair every 2-3 days. I also incorporate the St. Botanica Hair Mask in my routine. I’m a big believer in nature-inspired home remedies to nourish hair, which is why working with St. Botanica has been such a good fit, as they are inspired by nature and elevated by science,” Kareena said.

