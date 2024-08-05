It was a disappointing weekend for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha as the collections couldn’t even get into double digits. The start of the film was very poor at 1.70 crore* and then the trending was just not there on Saturday and Sunday, as a result of which the weekend score has come to mere 5.75 crore*. Simply put, this is a forgettable response for the film and no one associated with it in their wildest dreams would have ever imagined that this would be the box office fate after the opening weekend.

It’s very disheartening that now even those films that feature superstars are seeing this kind of box office response. Earlier, too, there used to be flops and disasters, but still, at least some sort of respectable collections used to come in. Yes, at times, there were films that arrived with massive delays, and it used to be understandable when they didn’t perform. However, this isn’t the case here, and the promotion of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, too, was at least decent. Still, audiences seemed to have made up their mind not to step into theatres and that has been reflected in the footfalls that were generated right from Friday to Sunday.

Now the first major challenge for the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer is to at least cross 1 crore mark on Monday. Though even that would be a major drop from Friday, at least a number like 1 crore has a ring to it. However, given the kind of trending that has been seen so far, even that seems difficult. The first week of the film will close under 10 crore mark and post that it may just add a bit in the second week since nothing else is coming.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 10 (India): Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman’s Film Hits A Smashing Century!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News