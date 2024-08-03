Ajay Devgn had a box office resurgence as he embarked upon a new journey when he opened the decade with a blockbuster like Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The actor’s ability to adapt to the changing dynamics of the industry played a crucial role in determining his success in Drishyam 2, and Shaitaan majorly.

In fact, Ajay’s presence in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi worked like a charm at the box office as well. However, while it was being speculated that the actor would continue the winning streak, he hit the lowest with his most anticipated release, Maidaan.

Ajay Devgn’s Worst Box Office Performance

Maidaan probably would be Ajay Devgn‘s worst box office performance in the post-pandemic era, especially since the film was highly anticipated. Clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the sports biopic was released on Eid and fell flat despite a stellar performance.

Ajay Devgn was supposed to aim for a box-office revival with Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The USP of the film was the superstar’s reunion with Tabu in a romantic genre. The mature love story was initially grabbing eyeballs.

Ajay Devgn’s Worst Opening

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha fell flat right on its opening day, garnering only 2.90 crore at the box office. This has been one of the worst opening days registered by the superstar in the last 15 years. However, if one has to look for the silver lining, then it is still 107% higher than his worst opening in the last 15 years, which was in 2010 with Toonpur Ka Superhero, also starring Kajol.

Here are the 10 lowest openings of Ajay Devgn since 2011.

1. Toonpur Ka Superhero (2010): 1.40 crore

2. All The Best (2009): 1.82 crore

3. Aakrosh (2010): 2.40 crore

4. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (2024): 2.90 crore

5. Tezz (2012): 3.05 crore

6. London Dreams (2009): 3.40 crore

7. Runway 34 (2022): 3.50 crore

8. Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011): 3.70 crore

9. Atithi Tum Kab Jaaoge (2010): 3.87 crore

10. Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010): 6.05 crore

