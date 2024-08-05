Raayan continues to stay in the race to be the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year by defeating Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. After holding on well during weekdays, it showed a healthy jump during the weekend. It has helped the film to emerge as the highest-grossing film in Dhanush’s career by crossing the mark of 120 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Earlier this year, Dhanush came up with Captain Miller. It got the advantage of the Pongal holidays but was indulged in a high-voltage clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan. Despite both films securing favorable word-of-mouth, they failed to put on an expected score on the board, and none of these films hit the century globally. Now, after a gap of a half-year, Dhanush has managed to score a century.

Raayan put a foot on the accelerator during its second weekend by registering a domestic collection of 16.05 crores net. On Friday, the film did a business of 3.10 crores. On Saturday, it jumped up to 6.30 crores. Again, on Sunday, 6.65 crores, with a limited jump of 5.55%. The jump could have been much higher, but the Sunday curse affected the night shows.

At the end of the second weekend, Raayan amassed 76.75 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 90.56 crores. In overseas, too, the film is performing well, and so far, a collection of 33.50 crores gross has come. Combining both, the Dhanush starrer stands at 124.06 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 10 days.

With 124.06 crores gross, Raayan has surpassed Vaathi’s 116.50 crores gross and Thiruchitrambalam’s 117.50 crores gross in 10 days flat to emerge as Dhanush’s highest-grossing film ever globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

