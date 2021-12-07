As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s pre-wedding celebrations kick in, reports of the same have already started doing the rounds. The bride and groom along with their families and close friends will begin the festivities with a grand celebration filled with music tonight night. But do you know, Vicky’s mom did something special for her to-be–daughter-in-law.

As per a recent report, Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal organized a special, intimate Sangeet function for her soon-to-be bahu. Read on to know all about it below.

As reported by BollywoodLife, a source close to Vicky Kaushal’s family opened up about the sweet gesture his mom did for Katrina Kaif. The source said, “Veena ji is very fond of Katrina. And while there will be the big Sangeet night later today, she wanted to do something more intimate and special and so she organized a small Ladies Sangeet ceremony just like the typical traditional Punjabi style.”

The source, further talking about this sweet gesture by Veena Kaushal for Katrina Kaif, said that this sangeet was an intimate one. While revealing that guests have been pouring in throughout the day, the Ladies Sangeet only had immediate family members and a few core members from the extended family on both sides. The insider added “There were dholki’s that the women from Vicky’s family played and they sang some Punjabi folk songs which are all about marriage, married life and the life that lies ahead for the young couple. Veena ji wanted to give Katrina and her family from London a taste of Punjabi culture and this fun family affair was just the right way to do it,.”

The source further said, “Katrina also danced a little to the Punjabi songs on dholki beats and was smiling throughout.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s grand Sangeet ceremony starts in a few hours and will have performers from the bride and groom and their families. It will also have performances from Bollywood singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Gurdas Maan, Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet, Sachet – Parampara and more.

