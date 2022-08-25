Ramesh Varma known for Telugu blockbusters like The Great Veera, Abhyait Rakshaadu , Khiladi ,is all set to foray into Bollywood and has joined hands with India’s leading production house Pooja Entertainment. The film is currently titled “WHO ” and will be helmed by Director Ramesh Varma under the Pooja banner.

Advertisement

The music composer-singer Devi Sri Prasad ( DSP) known for this year’s massive dance blockbuster song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava and background from Pushpa: The Rise has also been roped in.

Advertisement

Pooja Entertainment aims to make and release ‘WHO’ in 5 different languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and venture into the Pan India genre.

Pooja Entertainment has given Bollywood some major hits like Coolie No 1 Jawaani Jaaneman and Bell Bottom in the past.

Pooja Entertainment has an eclectic slate of films for the coming year. Spanning genres, the production house has films like the recently released Bellbottom, Coolie no.1 and Jawani janeman , and have many others in the pipeline as well .Have signed some of the most renowned talent and technicians in the industry for its projects. The banner was the first production house in the country to start shooting during the pandemic and exhibit its film ‘Bellbottom’ in theaters during the pandemic

Must Read: ‘Liger’ Vijay Deverakonda Found Women To Be Like An ‘Alien Species’, Says “I Didn’t Have The Balls….”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram