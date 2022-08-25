Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s most anticipated film Liger have finally hit the theatres today. From trailers to promotional events, the Puri Jagannadh-directed film has had a huge hype for a very long time and finally today fans get to see what the film holds for them.

While the movie’s first day is yet to be finished and it’s currently receiving some mixed reviews, it has been noted that the team is set to get ready for Liger’s OTT release as well. With the current trend going on, all the movies are having theatrical and OTT releases since Covid restrictions were released. But fans who are waiting for Vijay’s movie to come online, have to wait a little longer.

Well, according to BollywoodLife, several reports came in that Liger starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday will have its OTT release on the Disney+Hotstar streaming platform. While the movie team has not disclosed the price at which the rights of Liger will be sold to the platform, one can expect it to be a huge number. Considering that Vijay is bagging a whopping Rs 25 crore as his fee for the film, one can only imagine how expensive its OTT release is going to be.

While we have cleared the where part, let’s see when the movie will air on OTT. As per the same report, the producers may decide to have its OTT release after 8 weeks as Liger is a big pan-India release. This process is to ensure that they have made the most use of the theatrical platform before moving to OTT. In that sense, we can expect Liger to come anytime around Diwali on the Disney Plus platform.

Talking about the movie Liger is an Indian sports action movie which is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie also stars Mike Tyson, Makarand Deshpande, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and others along with the lead actors Vijay and Ananya. The story revolves around an MMA fighter who just has one goal in life, train and fight like his idol Mark Anderson, a famous MMA fighter.

So what are your thoughts on Liger’s OTT release? Let us know in the comments

