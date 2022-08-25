South hottie Vijay Deverakonda has been making us simp over him since he entered the entertainment industry with that million-dollar charm of his. He is one of the top Telugu actors who rose to fame after playing the bad boy ‘Arjun Reddy’ in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film.

Vijay enjoys a massive fan following and the majority of it is filled with his female fans who are Gaga behind the actor. However, recently Vijay made a shocking confession about women which might leave you saying ‘wait what?’ for sure. Read on to know what he had to say.

It was during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, that Vijay Deverakonda was asked to disclose two facts and one lie about himself. Replying to this, Vijay claimed that he was scared to talk to women in his youth. The actor also claimed to be scared to even look at them at the time.

In the conversation, Vijay Deverakonda said, “I was extremely scared of women till I was about 18 years old. I didn’t have the balls to look at a woman in the eye or have a conversation. So that’s one truth.” Along with this the actor also said, “Because I grew up in a boys’ boarding school, I thought women were like a different species. They seemed like an alien species. And you’re all very pretty so, it’s hard.”

On the work front, Vijay’s Liger is now available in the theatres after being released today (25th August 2022) in the South circuit. The movie stars Vijay alongside Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Makarand Deshpande, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy among others. The movie is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

So what are your thoughts on Vijay Deverakonda’s confession of being afraid of Women? Let us know down in the comments

