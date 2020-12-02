Jasmin Bhasin was one of the most loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house. We know that many of you loved watching her. But, recently we saw her best bud Aly Goni making a big sacrifice for her and chose to step out of the house. But it looks like his efforts went in vain.

Salman Khan recently announced during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode stating that the finale of BB14 is going to happen much sooner than expected. After this announcement, Aly had to bid goodbye to the house, and now we hear that Jasmin & Kavita become the next to bid adieu.

Yesterday, we saw Aly Goni being in a tough spot. Aly and Jasmin had to choose between them to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14, and the hunk made the big sacrifice. Now, it is Jasmin Bhasin & Kavita Kaushik who have been eliminated.

We know that it will be unfortunate news for all the Jasmin Bhasin fans who were rooting for her to win the Bigg Boss 14 title. But, maybe it is good that both Jasmin and Aly Goni will not be separated for a longer time. Well, nothing is confirmed yet. The Twitter handle with the name of The Khabri tweeted and confirmed the same. Check out the tweet below:

Its Confirmed#JasminBhasin is also out of the house after #KavitaKaushik and #AlyGoni — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 2, 2020

Kavita Kaushik who entered as a wild-card contestant in Bigg Boss 14 house has been eliminated too, as per The Khabri. “EXCLUSIVE And Confirmed #KavitaKaushik is out of the House,” The Real Khabri tweeted. However, we are waiting for an official announcement from the makers on the same. Check out the tweet below:

EXCLUSIVE And Confirmed#KavitaKaushik is out of the House — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 1, 2020

Kavita Kaushik, a wild-card entrant, initially got eliminated within a few days of her entry. Her fight with Eijaz Khan supposedly did not go down well with the audience, and she got eliminated in the first few days due to less number of votes. However, she got a golden opportunity to enter the house again and play the game. Kavita had major fights with many contestants such as Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Her recent comments on Eijaz’s molestation story irked the fans a little too much. Talking about Jasmin Bhasin, it was really not expected. Fans actually thought she would be amongst the top 3 contestants.

What do you think about this elimination?

