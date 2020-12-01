Bollywood actor Salman Khan‘s lawyer on Tuesday had urged the Jodhpur court to allow the actor to remain absent during the hearing in Blackbuck poaching case. He was previously issued a five-year jail sentence in the case and the actor has appealed the verdict in District and Sessions Court.

Salman was convicted for shooting and killing blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur while shooting of the 1998 film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain‘. However, his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted from the case.

The lawyer of the actor had submitted an application before the court seeking permission to remain absent during the hearing in Blackbuck poaching case citing the rising coronavirus cases in Rajasthan and other parts of the country. The lawyer also cited that travelling during this time could be risky for the actor. Following which, Additional District and Sessions Judge Brajesh Panwar granted the relief, reports PTI.

Now the court has fixed the next hearing on January 16.

It’s worth notifying that Salman Khan had appeared for the hearing before the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Meanwhile, Salman, during an interview with NDTV, talked about his failed relationship and his tendency to get angry. He said, “I have anger, which is needed. Anger is not bad if you want to take a stand you should have anger. I don’t have a temper and that’s not good. We get upset about small things like if someone is late, or if the shoot didn’t start on time. I tell people, look around and see how privileged we are, we should just be grateful for what all we have.”

Dabangg actor also spoke most of his friends he has known for many decades and shares the strongest bond with them. Even though he has made new friends in recent years, but the equation is rarely as strong. He said, “I take a lot of time in becoming friends, so all the friends that I’ve had have been 20-30 years old. And all the new people who keep coming in, they’re there, but they’re not as close as the four-five friends that I’ve had.”

He also said, “So when you get to know… First, everyone’s really cool, and then you get to know each other’s faults. If you’re okay with their faults then you’re fine. Because their qualities are a thousand times more than what they’re weakness are. If you’re okay with the weaknesses, you’re okay with them, but if you’re not okay with the weaknesses, and some friends aren’t as strong, then you don’t need that relationship.”

