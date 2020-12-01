Salman Khan, who was used to be labelled as the ‘bad boy of Bollywood’ has covered an incredible journey to be the ‘Bhaijaan of Bollywood’. With humanitarian work led by Being Human foundation, he actively contributes to the wellbeing of the society.

His nature off-screen has also drastically improved from being someone who scared many, to being someone who is loved by many. In his recent interview, Salman opened up about how he is a difficult person to be friends with.

While talking to NDTV, Salman Khan said, “I take a lot of time in becoming friends, so all the friends that I’ve had have been 20-30 years old. And all the new people who keep coming in, they’re there, but they’re not as close as the four-five friends that I’ve had.”

He also opened up on how accepting each other’s faults play an important role in any relationship. He said, “So when you get to know… First everyone’s really cool, and then you get to know each other’s faults. If you’re okay with their faults then you’re fine. Because their qualities are a thousand times more than what they’re weakness are. If you’re okay with the weaknesses, you’re okay with them, but if you’re not okay with the weaknesses, and some friends aren’t as strong, then you don’t need that relationship.”

In a beautiful analogy of distinguishing anger and temper, Salman Khan added, “I have anger, which is needed. Anger is not bad if you want to take a stand, you should have anger. I don’t have a temper, and that’s not good. We get upset about small things like if someone is late, or if the shoot didn’t start on time. I tell people, look around and see how privileged we are, we should just be grateful for what all we have.”

Last seen in Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is currently juggling between multiple projects in Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reportedly, he could also be seen in multiple cameos including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

