Kavita Kaushik left Bigg Boss 14 house day before yesterday amid a nasty argument with Rubina Dilaik. This has happened for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that a contestant was shown walking out of the house.

Kavita got personal with Rubina and dragged her husband Abhinav Shukla in the argument and that’s when it all went downhill between the two actresses.

Now, Kavita Kaushik’s husband Ronnit is slamming Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla in his tweets. He wrote, “Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once”

Ronnit continued and wrote, “This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons!aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really??”

Netizens came in support of Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit’s tweet and one user commented, “Thank you @ronnitb for revealing it. I always knew there was some hidden secret of Abhinav. Coz always in front of Kavita, there was a fright in Abhinav. He was so scared that she will open her mouth. Thats why he never stopped his wife from fighting with Kavita.”

Reportedly, Aly Goni who got evicted recently is coming back to the house and game. Although there’s no official confirmation to the same, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, tell us who are you supporting here – Kavita Kaushik or Rubina Dilaik? And what do you think of Ronnit’s tweet on Abhinav Shukla? Tell us in the comments below.

