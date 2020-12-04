Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is loved by masses and has its loyal following owing to the quirky content. To entertain viewers, makers try something out of the box. Recently, we saw Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti getting inspired by Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Now, there’s one more surprise in the kitty and it has a Johnny Depp connection to it.

Yes, you read that right! This time it’s Johnny Depp who seems to be an inspiration of Vibhuti. As we all know, he keeps trying his hands at different avatars to come closer to Angoori Bhabi and of course, to cause trouble for Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour). A few episodes back, Aasif turned into Joaquin Phoenix’s version of Joker and now, he’ll be seen as Lucky Kabootar Baba.

Interestingly, Aasif Sheikh resembles Johnny Depp‘s Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean as Kabootar Baba. We bet, you too will be amazed to see his new avatar and agree with us. While talking about the new twist, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor said, “In yet another attempt to take Tiwari for a ride, Vibhuti lands himself into an unexpected situation. I always have loads of fun shooting with Rohitashv Ji. Our on-screen and off-screen chemistry and bond is what makes the entire episode enjoyable. It is out and out a fun episode with an entertaining banter between Vibhuti and Tiwari. Will Vibhuti be successful this time around in outdoing Tiwari? To know that, one got to watch the episode to know who wins in the end!” reports Telly Chakkar.

Are you excited to see Aasif Sheikh as Lucky Kabootar Baba in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain?

Meanwhile, in a chat with Times Of India, Aasif had spoken on drawing inspiration from Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. He said, “We usually expect jokers to make us laugh, but this one doesn’t make you laugh. In fact, he is rather menacing. My inspiration for this part was Joaquin Phoenix, who played the eponymous character in the Hollywood film. I am a big fan of the film and the character, and wanted to try it in a way that it fits the format of our show since a while now.”

