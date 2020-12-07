Aashiqui fame actor Rahul Roy recently suffered a brain stroke while shooting for ‘LAC: Live The Battle’ in Kargil. On Monday, the actor shared an update about his health.

Saying that he is recovering, the actor revealed that he will be back to work soon. He also thanked fans for their love and prayers.

Rahul Roy wrote on Instagram, “I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all — Rahul Roy.”

Rahul Roy posted a video along with his note. The video has been shared from Nanavati Hospital where the actor is currently admitted.

In the video, the actor’s sister thanked his fans and followers on social media for their love and prayers for her brother. She said, “He is doing very well. Thank you everyone for supporting our family, from my other brother Rohit also from Canada. Thanks a lot for being with us for the entire family. It’s been a great support to see how much you love our brother. Thank you so much.”

In the last week of November, Rahul Roy suffered brain stroke while shooting for the forthcoming film “LAC: Live The Battle” in Kargil. The actor was rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment in hospital.

