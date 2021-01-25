If there is one thing that all the viewers are going to remember after Bigg Boss 14 gets over, it will be Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s love story. The romance which bloomed inside the house is now grabbing all eyeballs, and it is official that these two are head over heels in love with each other. But it looks like the actresses parents are not so okay with this affair.

We all saw how Jasmin and Aly’s love story unfolded on national television. The two friends, who shared great camaraderie, realised over time that their friendship had blossomed into love during the course of the show. In fact, they even professed their feelings for each other. However, their love story hit an unexpected roadblock after Jasmin was eliminated from the BB house a few weeks ago. Speculations have been rife over their relationship after Jasmin’s father said in an interview that he wants his daughter to focus on her career at this point.

In a chat with Bombay Times, while talking about Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship with Aly Goni, her father, Surpal Singh, had said, “We know they are friends. But I won’t comment on it further. She will get a lot of better opportunities. This is the time for her to focus on her career.” This has made people wonder whether Jasmin’s parents have reservations about the relationship.

However, setting the record straight, Aly Goni’s sister, Ilham Goni, tells us, “When Jasmin came out, the first thing she spoke to me about was her parents. She told me that they don’t have any problem with Aly. Her parents were talking about her game, which was misconstrued. They told her to focus on her game; it wasn’t related to Aly and Jasmin’s relationship. She told me that her mom is fine with it, too. One obviously won’t talk about personal matters on national TV. Being a father, he may not be comfortable talking about it openly. People should understand it. It’s a personal thing, and everyone will get to know when the time is right.”

She adds, “I spoke to Jasmin’s mother days before the family week on the show. She is a very nice lady, and I don’t think they have any problem with the relationship. People misinterpreted the conversation between Jasmin and her father during the family week. I didn’t feel bad about it because I understand where her parents are coming from.”

Well, if this is true, then we are very happy for Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, and we cannot wait to see these two taking a plunge in their relationship.

