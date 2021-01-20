Earlier today, news of TV-turned-Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur walking out of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G made the headline. Now, the news coming in Mrunal has been signed for another film. Scroll down and read all the details we got out hands-on.

As per this reports, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut in Super 30 and featured in Batla House, signed for a South India film opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Mrunal Thakur has been selected to stars alongside Dulquer Salmaan in director Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming untitled romantic period drama. In this flick, which has war as the backdrop, Dulquer will essay a Lieutenant’s role. The film that was announced on his birthday (July 28) will release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Mrunal Thakur featuring opposite Dulquer Salmaan is a new pairing we are excited to see on the silver screen. The expectations of fans following this announcement are sure to be on an all-time high. The portal also revealed that an official announcement about the casting is expected to be out soon.

Talking about Mrunal Thankur’s acting career, the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the Vikas Bahl biographical film Super 30. Post that, she featured as John Abraham’s wife in the Nikkhil Advani thriller Batla House. As of now, the actress is all set to play the female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. This film is the Hindi remake of Nani’s Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

Mrunal will also feature in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Paresh Rawal.

Talking about the Hanu Raghavapudi romantic period drama, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is produced by Swapna Cinemas and Vyjayanthi Movies. The still-untitled project will have music created by Vishal Chandrasekar.

