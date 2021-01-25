



Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah is no more. The actress was found dead in her Bengaluru residence on Monday (January 25). Read on to know more detail about it below.

Jayashree’s untimely and unnatural death has sent shockwaves in the Kannada film industry.

As per reports, Jayashree Ramaiah was reportedly found hanging in a room at her residence in Pragathi layout in Magadi road in the city. According to reports, the actress was battling depression and died by suicide on Sunday late at night. The body of the actor has currently been sent for postmortem. The police has started investigating the shocking death.

Last year, Jayashree Ramaiah made the headlines when she shared an alarming post on Facebook. She had written, “I quit. Goodbye to this f*cking world and depression.” However, soon after she posted another post on the social networking platform. In this post, she wrote, “I’m Alright and safe!! Love you all.”

During a live session on July 25, Jayashree said, “I am not doing all of this for publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it.”

Jayashree Ramaiah made her acting debut with Uppu Huli Khara that released in 2017. The film starred Malasri in the lead and was directed by Imran Sardhariya. She also featured in the Mahendra directed film, Black. She became a household name down south with her performance as a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada’s third season.

May Jayashree Ramaiah’s soul rest in peace.

