International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. Soon after Rihanna’s tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted calling her a fool and a dummy. Kangana also said the protesting farmers were terrorists. Adding to it all, Diljit Dosanjh has also reacted to the entire row.

On Tuesday, Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest .”

Rihanna’s tweet has been widely shared by netizens.

However, Kangana Ranaut chose to offer an answer to Rihanna and responded to her tweet using adjectives like “fool” and “dummy” while addressing her.

Reacting to her tweet, Kangana wrote: “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

Diljit Dosanjh was quick to react to Kangana’s comment. He wrote, “Jaat Di Kohr Kirli Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe…” This remains a saying from Punjabi which translates to “a tiny lizard trying to hug a ceiling beam.” Diljit has sent his message loud and clear!

Jaat Di Kohr Kirli

Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe… — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 2, 2021

Just a few days ago, Kangana Ranaut actress had tweeted calling Indians supporting the ongoing Farmer’s protest as terrorists.

“Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can’t have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands,” Kangana Ranaut had tweeted on Republic Day.

