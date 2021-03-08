Nehha Pendse is currently seen in the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The 36-year-old actress recently joined the successful show and replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi and have been getting appreciation for her role lately. In her latest interview, Pendse spoke about social media trolling and how it affected her husband.

Social media is one of the most amazing and worst places to be at the same time. Celebrities often receive hate and backlash for every little thing they do in their lives.

Nehha Pendse married husband Shardul Bayas back in 2020 and received mixed reactions from trolls on social media. Taking about the negativity and social media trolling in a conversation with Times Of India, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress revealed if it has stopped and said, “No it hasn’t. I think the trolling can never stop. They find one or the other reason to troll you. But my husband and I have learned to ignore them. Initially, the trolling used to affect my husband as he is not used to all these things. But now, it doesn’t affect us anymore.”

Talking about stepping into Saumya Tandon’s shoes as Anita Bhabi on the show, Nehha Pendse said, “I was mentally prepared that people will draw comparisons; it’s such a popular show and people are attached to the characters. But the comparisons has and will never affect my performance. It’s been more than a month that I have been shooting for the show and I think people have now realised what I can bring on the table. Initially, I agree that the audience was bit reluctant in terms of accepting me as the new Anita Bhabhi but now when we look at the TRPs going up, I think things are changing and slowly people are accepting me.”

Kudos to Nehha Pendse for handling social media trolling and backlash like a queen.

