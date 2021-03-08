Jamai Raja 2.0 actress Nia Sharma has shared a sizzling picture on social media and labelled herself just a modern brown girl with goals.

Nia posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a black bralette with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with dewy make-up and a chunky gold layered chain.

“Just a modern brown girl with goals!” Nia Sharma wrote as the caption.

Check out the post shared by Nia Sharma below:

Nia was recently seen in season two of her upcoming web-series Jamai Raja 2.0.

Jamai Raja 2.0 season two features original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth, Nia Sharma as Roshni and Achint Kaur as DD, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee.

Directed by Aarambhh M. Singh, the second season would put relationships to a test with romance taking centre stage.

Meanwhile, Ravi Dubey during Jamai Raja 2.0 promotions went all praises for Nia. He told us, “The friendship that we shared and what it has been through off-screen. The palette of emotions we have been through as two individuals, who initially did not have much of a liking for each other. Over time, I think we developed a lot of respect for each other and that respect turned from professional to personal. We still have that mutual regards for each other.”

