When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha On Corruption Said, “If We’re Ready To Give Rs 200 To The Police…”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are always in the headlines, for some reason or the other. Dilip Joshi, Mumun Dutta, Raj Anadkar, Sunayana Fozdar and others have now become household names. Amongst others is the righteous man, Shailesh Lodha. While we all know his character avatar, would you be interested in knowing his take on corruption? Read on for details.

Advertisement

Shailesh plays an integral role as Taarak Mehta. Not only is he the narrator but he is often even seen directing everyone towards what’s right. In an interview back in 2019, the actor was asked his take on corruption in India. His answer may come as a shock to many, but it made a lot of sense too.

Advertisement

Shailesh Sodha told Sahitya Tak, “Many people ask me, Shaileshji you never talk about corruption in the country. I never say anything against corruption because neither you nor I have any right to speak against it. Slamming and criticizing politics in the country is not going to end corruption.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor gave a perfect example explaining his point. Shailesh Lodha continued, “What right do we have as Indians to speak against corruption if we are ready to give Rs.200 to the police and get away for not carrying required papers and documents while driving?”

He even cited examples of citizens trying to escape toll taxes, bribing teachers to clear examination or paying extra to acquire a ticket on the train.

Well, that does totally make sense and it’s beautiful how Shailesh Lodha has put across his point.

Meanwhile, his character Taarak Mehta witnessed a few changes in the show as his on-screen wife Neha Mehta left the show.

Neha Mehta was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar recently.

Must Read: Pooja Bhatt Reveals Mahesh Bhatt’s Advice Before Kissing Sanjay Dutt In Sadak: “I Was Kissing The Man Whose Posters I Had In My Room…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube