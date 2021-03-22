Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a bunch of clashes. Be it Rubina Dilaik vs Jasmin Bhasin or Abhinav Shukla vs Rahul Vaidya, there were plenty of frenemies inside the house. But the most surprising turn of events was seen between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her ‘connection’ Paras Chhabra. The former Splitsvilla contestant is now opening about it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, during the 2nd last week, family members and friends of all the finalists entered Bigg Boss 14. For Devoleena (who was playing as a proxy of Eijaz Khan), it was Paras. She seemed extremely excited upon his entry, claiming that they’re friends outside. But things soon turned upside down as Chhabra seemingly supported Rubina Dilaik.

Advertisement

Reacting to it all, Paras Chhabra in an interview with Times Of India has slammed Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He said, “I know she spoke against me. Ye toh wahi baat hogayi na Aise logon ko aastin ka saanp kehte hain, joh aap ko humesha dussne ke liye ready hote hain. When I entered the Bigg Boss 14 house she was all excited, she was shouting, yelling ‘ye my friend has come’ and she knows how I am. It was Devoleena who actually set a certain image of me in the minds of other contestants. She went and told everyone he’s not trustworthy and he can do this and that.”

Paras Chhabra also cleared that he went inside Bigg Boss 14 only for his fans. “On my face, she was very happy, but she would talk rubbish in my absence. This shows how fake a person she is and by doing this she was showing her personality. Personally, I did not bother much because I had gone there to play Bigg Boss. Season 13 had given us so much love and appreciation. Ever since season 14 had started people were messaging me if I will be going inside, they all were asking me and hence I went inside. I feel Devoleena was just a medium. Agar woh nahi hoti toh shayad koi Aur contestant hoti… I went inside for fans,” added the actor.

Well, let’s see what Devoleena Bhattacharjee has to react to it now!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Telly updates.

Must Read: Bhor (Masaan) To Do Jahan (Haider), Here’re 5 Underrated Bollywood Tracks You Should Rediscover Right Away (Part 3)



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube