Bigg Boss 14 has finally come to an end. The finale is all set to take place by the end of this month and host Salman Khan revealed his condition on returning back in Season 15 on last night’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. Read to know the scoop below.

Salman has been hosting the show forever and we really love his fun banters and gimmicks with the contestants every season.

Talking on Bigg Boss 14’s Saturday’s weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan said, “Season khatam hone ja raha hai iska matlab ki humare yaani Bigg Boss ke koi bhi staff ko agle hafte se, koi bhi cheque nahi aega agle saal tak (The season is about to come to an end which means Bigg Boss staff won’t get any payment cheques starting next week, until next year). So I am very depressed, I am very upset. Aisa lag raha hai ki 2020 kahi wapas shuru na ho jae (I fear 2020 does not start all over again).”

Salman Khan continued, “But life goes on, show goes on. Ye show khatam hoga to fir apan Pathan pe chalenge, Tiger pe chalenge, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali pe Chalenge, Aur tab tak, 8 maheene me Bigg Boss season 15 to aa hi jaega. Aur wo aega to aap to aoge hi aoge, ye to guarantee hai. Mai to aunga hi aunga. Agar mera 15 taka badha diya inlogo ne to! (After this show ends, we shall move on to Pathan, Tiger and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. By the time those will end, some 8 months later, it will be time for Bigg Boss to return with Bigg Boss 15 and if that returns, your return is also guaranteed. I will also return, if they offer me a 15% raise)!”

Haha, Salman Khan dropping truth bombs!

