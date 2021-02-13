The Family Man 2 is currently one of the most anticipated Indian web series of the year. It is soon set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The show’s teaser was a big hit and received more than 1.4 million views within a week. Fans cannot wait to see Manoj Bajpayee reviving his role for the series.

The series also starred Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav and Kishore in prominent roles. It ended on a cliffhanger and left fans wondering what is in store for them with the next season. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra talks candidly about his upcoming series and his approach to finding the show’s right actors. Keep reading further.

According to Deccan Herald, Mukesh Chhabra spoke about The Family Man 2. He said, “Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (popular as Raj and DK) asked me to cast an actor who looks absolutely normal, just like a person sitting next to you. Commercial film actors invest a lot in personal grooming, and their looks and standards seem unattainable. Manoj Bajpayee reflects the ‘aam-aadmi’ (common man). He is so simple and correct for the part in Family Man 2. People can connect to him.”

Mukesh Chhabra also revealed which was the toughest role to cast in The Family Man 2. “I think it was Moosa Rehman, played by Neeraj Madhav. He was quite difficult to find because the accent was very important for the character. Also, Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, the protagonist’s wife, played by Priyamani. We were looking for someone who could play a mother but also appear desirable,” reveals Mukesh.

Talking about bringing Samantha Akkineni on board, Mukesh revealed, “We wanted a surprise element and the way the character was written fit Samantha accurately. I am glad she said yes. We now want people to sit back and watch the show. Fans will be very happy to see Samantha in the digital world like this.”

Well, we know that you all cannot wait for The Family Man 2 and so can we. Are you excited for this Manoj Bajpayee starrer’s release?

