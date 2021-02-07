Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday shared the news that he has commenced the shoot of his upcoming film Despatch. The thriller tells the story of what goes in the underbelly of crime journalism.

Advertisement

Manoj posted a picture on Instagram from the set and captioned it: “Back to where it feels like home. Despatch commences shoot.”

Advertisement

The film is directed by Titli fame director Kanu Behl and will be released directly on a digital platform. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and will be shot in London, Delhi and Mumbai.

Besides this, Manoj Bajpayee will also be seen in the second season of The Family Man, which is set for a summer release this year. The web series was earlier scheduled to release in February but has been pushed owing to undisclosed reasons.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video’s much-awaited The Family Man 2 has a fresh date of release, this summer will be for all of us to watch the series at ease. The makers of the show Raj & DK release an official statement.

The statement reads, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere On Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!”

The teaser video of The Family Man 2 is intriguing and keeps the curiosity of the audiences high. The cliffhanger scene at the end of Season 1 is still fresh in people’s mind and the viewers have been in anticipation ever since then. The series recalls being a never seen before storyline, a ‘family man on a mission’ as people call it. The storyline for Season 1 was gripping and managed to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats when necessary.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Calls Rihanna A P*rn Singer Yet Again; Says Americans Find Their Icons In People Like Kim Kardashian!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube