The shooting for upcoming espionage thriller, Mission Majnu, has started in Lucknow, and lead actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to join the team soon.

The update was shared on Twitter by a reputed trade analyst.

“Team #MissionMajnu commences shoot in #Lucknow today… Stars #SidharthMalhotra and #RashmikaMandanna… Directed by Shantanu Bagchi,” the post read.

Reacting to the news, Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “Good luck guys See you soon #MissionMajnu.”

Mission Majnu is based on India’s most ambitious covert operation and is inspired by real events of the 1970s. It is the story of an Indian mission in the heart of Pakistan.

The Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna film is written by Parveez Shaikh, and is slated to release later this year.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Rashmika Mandanna spent two weeks in Mumbai for the preparation of her debut film.

A source close to the actress revealed, “Rashmika was in Mumbai for about 2 weeks, taking workshops and doing readings for her Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu.”

The source further added, “Rashmika Mandanna absolutely loved Mumbai, and can’t wait to visit again.”

