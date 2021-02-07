Laal Singh Chaddha is a passion project for Aamir Khan and hence he is devoting all the time in hand to edit this film and keep it ready. The film is slated for a Christmas release and the superstar is personally ensuring this in the company of the director Advait Chandan.

A source close to the actor shared, “Both Aamir Khan and the director of the film Advait Chandan are sitting every day on the edit for Laal Singh Chaddha to ensure the film is ready in time for a Christmas release. Aamir Khan has chosen to switch off his phone to avoid any distractions in the middle of his work and is in serious work mode.”

Mr. Perfectionist as everyone calls him is dedicated to meet his deadlines and more so deliver what is promised. This is one project that Aamir Khan has been chasing for years together and he is giving it his undivided attention.

Laal Singh Chaddha will also be featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan as a female lead and the audiences know well of what their pairing did in 3 Idiots. The duo looked absolutely stunning and their chemistry was the talk of the town.

Slated for a Christmas release, Laal Singh Chaddha might have a solid back on Aamir Khan’s luck, his film Ghajini, PK, 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par released on Christmas and were blockbuster hits.

Touted to be the most anticipated film of 2021, Laal Singh Chaddha has all of Aamir’s attention.

