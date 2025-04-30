Tamannaah Bhatia has officially joined the cast of Balaji Motion Pictures’ upcoming mystical and folk thriller VVAN – Force of the Forrest. She will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra and will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the movie. Tamannaah, known for her powerful on-screen presence, will delve into a story deeply rooted in ancient folklore, mystery, and suspense.

Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF released a beautifully crafted motion poster announcing Tamannaah’s role. The caption of the post read, “Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, VVAN—Force of the Forrest unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore. Delighted to welcome @tamannaahspeaks to this powerful narrative — a force in her own right, ready to command the screen like never before.”

The motion promo offers a glimpse into Tamannaah Bhatia’s character, draped in a maroon saree, sprinting barefoot through a dense, shadowy jungle. She is visibly shocked upon seeing a warning sign, but continues her journey even when a thorn hurts her feet and draws blood. Her determination is evident as she lights a diya, defying the ominous forces of the forest.

Set in the mythical heartlands of Central India, VVAN—Force of the Forrest will be shot in real forest locations, adding to its authenticity and intensity. The film is backed by Ektaa R. Kapoor and directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, marking a major collaboration between two content giants—Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF).

VVAAN promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience and a genre-defining spectacle, offering something unprecedented. From glowing orange eyes hidden in forest canopies to ancient temples pulsing with energy, the movie is set to ignite imaginations in the hearts and minds of viewers. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres in 2026.

