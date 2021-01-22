The new and fresh National crush, Rashmika Mandanna, flew back to Hyderabad last night, after spending two weeks in Mumbai for the preparation of her big Bollywood debut film, ‘Mission Majnu’, alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai.

A source close to the actress revealed, “Rashmika was in Mumbai for about 2 weeks, taking workshops and doing readings for her Bollywood debut film ‘Mission Majnu‘.”

The source further added, “Rashmika Mandanna absolutely loved Mumbai, and can’t wait to visit again.”

Last night, the actress looked angelic in white as she got clicked at both Mumbai and Hyderabad, all smiles and indulging in banter with the photographers. She opted for a white textured kurta paired with matching palazzos and a dupatta wrapped around her neck to complete the look.

After winning millions of hearts through south films like ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, Rashmika is now all set to venture in Bollywood, with the spy thriller of ‘Mission Majnu’. Her debut is considered one of the most anticipated debuts of the year, and we surely can’t wait for it!

