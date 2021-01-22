It’s a rarity in Bollywood that the sequel often fetches more accolades than a prequel. One such case is with Fukrey franchise. After a decent success of the first instalment, the second part turned out to be a huge success. A long back, the makers had confirmed about the threequel and fans are excited since then. Now, one of the important members of Fukra gang, Pulkit Samrat has made a major statement.

In the first two instalments, we saw Hunny (Pulkit), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Zafar (Ali Fazal), Lali (Manjot Singh) and Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) having a rollercoaster ride. Now, with the third instalment, we expect triple the fun and the similar vibe we are getting from our Hunny.

Speaking about Fukrey 3 to Bombay Times, Pulkit Samrat said, “The script is ready. The recce (of the shooting venue) is on. They are going to start with rehearsals very soon. All of us really can’t wait to be back on the sets of Fukrey 3. Matlab hamara sab aapas mein setting bhi ho chuka hai, baatein bhi ho chuki hai. The work is already on in full swing. May be within a month we all will be on set. Fukrey gang getting together is like pagalpanti on sets. Everybody is a nut case, everybody is equally passionate. We just take off from where we left the last time. So, it makes it exciting.”

Asked on reuniting with Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban for Fukrey 3, Pulkit Samrat said, “She is fun to work with. She is also one of the laundas (boys) only on set.”

We’re excited af to see what new chaos the Fukra gang will be creating this time!

