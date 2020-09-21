Varun Sharma On Being A Part Of Spy In The Wild 2: "We Have Shot Fun & Quirky Promos"

Actor Varun Sharma says he has always been fascinated and intrigued with the whole process of wildlife filmmaking.

“I have always been fascinated and intrigued with natural history shows and the whole process of wildlife filmmaking. I think it’s a rare privilege to get a sneak-peek into the intimate and extra-ordinary moments of wild animals without coming in their way,” Varun said, adding that he is excited about the upcoming show “Spy in the Wild 2”.

“Upon hearing the concept of spy animals behaving and acting like real animals and living among them in the wild, I was sure that I want to be a part of this series in whichever way possible. We have shot fun and quirky promos to support the series and I am excited to see everyone’s reaction to it,” added Varun, who got associated with the show to shoot three special promos.

Spy In The Wild 2 will premiere on September 21 on Sony BBC Earth.

Meanwhile, Varun Sharma will also be seen in Fukrey 3. Mrig Lamba recently announced that the script for the third instalment of the Fukrey franchise is ready.

Lamba took to Instagram to announce the news. He shared a picture of three books that have Fukrey volume 1, Fukrey volume 2 and Fukrey volume 3 written on it.

“#fukrey #volume3 Taiyyar… Agaaz,” he captioned the image.

Varun Sharma, who rose to fame with his performance as Choocha in the film, shared the same image on Twitter and wrote: “Oyyyiii Oyyyiii Oyyyiii!! Can’t wait. Fukrey 3 ho gayi hai taiyaar”

